La Pointe Krebs House and Museum returns to hosting field trips in Pascagoula

“This is a way to get this history firmly back into the community,” said Wixon. (Photo source: Baber-Strunk Enterprises)

The teachers are dressed in colonial time dresses that depict the era in which the House was built in. (Photo source: Baber-Strunk Enterprises)

The field trips occur each Wednesday until the end of the school year. (Photo source: Baber-Strunk Enterprises)

Wednesday marks the third year that the La Pointe Krebs House and Museum returned to hosting field trips in Pascagoula. Almost 2,000 children have participated in the field trips, thus far.

The House and Museum teaches students in the 4th and 8th grade about the history of Pascagoula. When students arrive, they are greeted by volunteers, who are mostly made up of retired teachers. The teachers are dressed in colonial time dresses that depict the era in which the House was built in.

Executive Director Mc Wixon said, “Our volunteers work hard to give these students a genuine learning and fun experience that they will remember for a lifetime.”

Students are led through the museum, cemetery, and the house. While at the field trip, students participate in many hands-on activities including: helping with tabby and bousillage production, archaeology, and playing colonial games.

“This is a way to get this history firmly back into the community,” said Wixon.

Before this year, the field trip only hosted 4th graders. This is the first year 8th graders will also attend the field trip. The field trips occur each Wednesday until the end of the school year.

Copyright 2018 WLOX. All rights reserved.