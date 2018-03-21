La Pointe Krebs House and Museum hosting field trips in Pascagou - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

La Pointe Krebs House and Museum hosting field trips in Pascagoula

By Annie Johnson, Digital Producer
Connect
The field trips occur each Wednesday until the end of the school year. (Photo source: MC Wixon) The field trips occur each Wednesday until the end of the school year. (Photo source: MC Wixon)
When students arrive, they are greeted by volunteers. (Photo source: MC Wixon) When students arrive, they are greeted by volunteers. (Photo source: MC Wixon)
The teachers are dressed in colonial time dresses that depict the era in which the House was built in. (Photo source: MC Wixon) The teachers are dressed in colonial time dresses that depict the era in which the House was built in. (Photo source: MC Wixon)
“This is a way to get this history firmly back into the community,” said Wixon. (Photo source: MC Wixon) “This is a way to get this history firmly back into the community,” said Wixon. (Photo source: MC Wixon)
Almost 2,000 children have participated in the field trips.(Photo source: MC Wixon) Almost 2,000 children have participated in the field trips.(Photo source: MC Wixon)
PASCAGOULA, MS (WLOX) -

Wednesday marks the third year the La Pointe Krebs House and Museum has hosted field trips in Pascagoula. Almost 2,000 children have participated in the field trips, thus far.

The House and Museum teaches students in the 4th and 8th grade about the history of Pascagoula. When students arrive, they are greeted by volunteers, who are mostly made up of retired teachers. The teachers are dressed in colonial time dresses that depict the era in which the house was built.

Executive Director Mc Wixon said, "Our volunteers work hard to give these students a genuine learning and fun experience that they will remember for a lifetime."

Students are led through the museum, cemetery, and the house. While on the field trip, students participate in many hands-on activities including helping with tabby and bousillage production, archeology, and playing colonial games.

"This is a way to get this history firmly back into the community," said Wixon.

Before this year, the field trip only hosted 4th graders. This is the first year 8th graders will also attend the field trip. The trips occur each Wednesday until the end of the school year.

The field trips are a project made possible in part by a grant from the Mississippi Gulf Coast National Heritage Area.

Copyright 2018 WLOX. All rights reserved.

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • 76 arrested, 13 children rescued in multi-state child exploitation operation

    76 arrested, 13 children rescued in multi-state child exploitation operation

    Wednesday, March 21 2018 11:11 PM EDT2018-03-22 03:11:51 GMT
    (Source: WBTV/File)(Source: WBTV/File)

    Some of their occupations included postal worker, non-profit employee, small business owner, store clerk, mechanic, daycare administrator, pastor, construction worker and magician. 

    More >>

    Some of their occupations included postal worker, non-profit employee, small business owner, store clerk, mechanic, daycare administrator, pastor, construction worker and magician. 

    More >>

  • Maryland school shooting victim has died

    Maryland school shooting victim has died

    Thursday, March 22 2018 11:09 PM EDT2018-03-23 03:09:14 GMT
    Friday, March 23 2018 2:49 PM EDT2018-03-23 18:49:45 GMT
    (Courtesy of the Willey family via AP). This undated photo provided by the Willey family shows Jaelynn Willey. A teenager armed with a handgun shot and critically wounded Willey inside a Maryland school on Tuesday, March 20, 2018, and the shooter was k...(Courtesy of the Willey family via AP). This undated photo provided by the Willey family shows Jaelynn Willey. A teenager armed with a handgun shot and critically wounded Willey inside a Maryland school on Tuesday, March 20, 2018, and the shooter was k...

    The mother of a teenage girl shot when a classmate opened fire inside their Maryland high school says she has "no life left in her" and is being removed from life support.

    More >>

    The mother of a teenage girl shot when a classmate opened fire inside their Maryland high school says she has "no life left in her" and is being removed from life support.

    More >>

  • Man's body left lying on the side of road after EMS pronounced him dead

    Man's body left lying on the side of road after EMS pronounced him dead

    Thursday, March 22 2018 7:48 PM EDT2018-03-22 23:48:34 GMT
    Thursday, March 22 2018 7:48 PM EDT2018-03-22 23:48:34 GMT
    Ty Ross' body was left on the side of the road after being pronounced dead. (Source: WWSB/Julie Ross)Ty Ross' body was left on the side of the road after being pronounced dead. (Source: WWSB/Julie Ross)

    Julie Ross estimates that Ty Ross' body was in the hot sun for about three hours until it was taken away. 

    More >>

    Julie Ross estimates that Ty Ross' body was in the hot sun for about three hours until it was taken away. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly