Body discovered along Hwy 90 in Ocean Springs

By Annie Johnson, Digital Producer
OCEAN SPRINGS, MS (WLOX) -

Ocean Springs police are investigating a death after a body was discovered along Highway 90 Wednesday afternoon. Captain William Jackson said the body was in a ditch on the north side of the roadway east of the Ocean Springs Hospital. At this time, police do not know if the person was hit by a vehicle.

Details are limited at this time. We will update this story as more details become available.

