Autopsy: Ocean Springs man found dead along Hwy. 90 was drowning - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Autopsy: Ocean Springs man found dead along Hwy. 90 was drowning victim

The body was found in this area Wednesday. (Photo source: WLOX) The body was found in this area Wednesday. (Photo source: WLOX)
OCEAN SPRINGS, MS (WLOX) -

Officials say the man found dead on the side on Highway 90 in Ocean Springs this week died from drowning. Ocean Springs Police also believe there was no foul play, although the investigation is still underway. 

Aaron M. Sullivan, 33, of Ocean Springs, was found in a drainage ditch near 3535 Bienville Blvd on Wednesday afternoon. His body was taken to the state crime lab in Jackson where an autopsy was performed. The preliminary autopsy report shows his death was an accidental drowning. 

Officials are still waiting on the results of toxicology reports to help give a better picture of the events leading up to Sullivan's death. 

Anyone with any information on this case is asked to contact the Ocean Springs Police Department at 228-875-2211 or Crime Stoppers at 1-877-787-5898. 

Copyright 2018 WLOX. All rights reserved.

