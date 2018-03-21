Biloxi police chase suspect in custody, caused multiple accidents

A car hit on Hwy. 90 during the police chase in Biloxi. (Photo Source: WLOX)

Police say the driver of the silver Ford F-150 is the suspect in this chase. (Photo Source: WLOX)

A suspect is in custody after a police chase in Biloxi on Wednesday afternoon.

At about 2:20 p.m., Biloxi police say an officer tried to stop a Silver Ford F-150 for running a stop sign on Pass Rd.

The Ford then took off down Pass Rd. and went south on Beauvoir toward Highway 90, hitting another car in the process, officers say.

The Ford turned around and went north, ending up near the Popps Ferry Bridge. The Ford then crashed into another truck near the Sunkist Country Club.

Biloxi police say the suspect in custody is 34-year-old man. An ambulance responded to the scene on Popps Ferry Rd. and assessed non life threatening injuries.

Expect major delays on the Popps Ferry Bridge as law enforcement and paramedics work to clear the scene.

Nicionna Campbell says she just picked her 2 children up from the bus stop when a Ford F-150 slammed into her SUV. She and her children were in the vehicle. She says her children had bruises and her ankle is swollen. pic.twitter.com/C3RGm0B73N — Christina Garcia (@WloxGarcia) March 21, 2018

