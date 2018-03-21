MS Power crews return from Puerto Rico as power restoration continues

Ocean Springs police are investigating a death after a body was discovered along Highway 90 Wednesday afternoon.More >>
Multiple accidents have been reported in parts of Biloxi following a police chase on Wednesday afternoon.More >>
Biloxi Public School Board officials voted Coach Katlan French to become the next Head Football Coach at Biloxi High School.More >>
She will be Mississippi's first female U.S. senator and will fill the Senate vacancy when veteran Senator Thad Cochran retires in April.More >>
Work to restore electricity across Puerto Rico continues today, six months after Hurricane Maria left the island completely without power. Teams from Mississippi Power are helping with the work as infrastructure is replaced and lights are coming back on.More >>
Mark A. Conditt, who killed himself with an explosive device, is believed to be behind a series of bombings in and near Austin, TX, that took place from March 2 to March 20. Two people lost their lives and five others suffered injuries in the incidents.More >>
Drugmaker Insys paid doctors in hundreds of thousand of dollars in kickbacks if they prescribed an opioid painkiller made for cancer patients. Of the doctors indicted, only one was a cancer specialist – the others were plastic surgeons, sports medicine doctors or psychologists.
If arrested, the customer could face charges of felony assault and physical child abuse, police say.More >>
A yellow cap left on during the manufacturing process can cover one of the two Kidde smoke alarm sensors and compromise the its ability to detect smoke.More >>
Jason Bittner, a chiropractor in Warren County, OH, allegedly injured his infant daughter because he resented her gender, prosecutors believe.More >>
Family, friends, and fans of Saints owner Tom Benson will gather Wednesday to pay their last respects.More >>
It's unclear if the school resource officer killed the shooter who injured two other students.More >>
Two Akron parents have been charged with felony child endangering after their 2-year-old daughter froze to death on their front porch in February.More >>
South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson has announced the indictments of 15 people.More >>
Federal agents arrested a Tuskegee University coach Wednesday on drug distribution and gun charges.More >>
