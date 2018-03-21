West Harrison student arrested after social media post - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

West Harrison student arrested after social media post

West Harrison student arrested after social media post

(Photo source: WLOX) (Photo source: WLOX)
HARRISON COUNTY, MS (WLOX) -

A 16-year old student at West Harrison High School faces a misdemeanor charge after spreading a rumor about an active shooter on campus.

Harrison County Sheriff Troy Peterson said when the school had an electrical outage this morning, the boy posted the false report on social media.

“The student caused the public outside the school to panic, he thought it was funny to do,” Peterson said.

Peterson said he has two deputies at West Harrison at all times, so they quickly confirmed the school was secure and students were not in danger.

The 16-year old is in the custody of juvenile authorities.

Copyright  2018 WLOX. All rights reserved.

  • NEWSMore>>

  • Hancock, Whitney Bank services back online after power outage

    Hancock, Whitney Bank services back online after power outage

    Wednesday, March 21 2018 2:39 PM EDT2018-03-21 18:39:46 GMT
    (Source: Facebook)(Source: Facebook)

    Hancock Bank and Whitney Bank customers can once again access account information with mobile and online apps after a power outage disrupted service Wednesday morning.

    More >>

    Hancock Bank and Whitney Bank customers can once again access account information with mobile and online apps after a power outage disrupted service Wednesday morning.

    More >>

  • Military bases update community at annual meeting

    Military bases update community at annual meeting

    Wednesday, March 21 2018 2:30 PM EDT2018-03-21 18:30:38 GMT
    The leaders gave breakdowns of the previous year while looking towards projects in the near future. (Photo source: WLOX)The leaders gave breakdowns of the previous year while looking towards projects in the near future. (Photo source: WLOX)
    The leaders gave breakdowns of the previous year while looking towards projects in the near future. (Photo source: WLOX)The leaders gave breakdowns of the previous year while looking towards projects in the near future. (Photo source: WLOX)

    Wednesday morning, the Gulf Coast community got an update on military affairs happening in the area. The annual Coast Centurion Association meeting brought Vice Commanders and other leaders from Keesler Air Force Base and the Navy Construction Battalion Center.

    More >>

    Wednesday morning, the Gulf Coast community got an update on military affairs happening in the area. The annual Coast Centurion Association meeting brought Vice Commanders and other leaders from Keesler Air Force Base and the Navy Construction Battalion Center.

    More >>

  • West Harrison student arrested after social media post

    West Harrison student arrested after social media post

    West Harrison student arrested after social media post

    Wednesday, March 21 2018 2:12 PM EDT2018-03-21 18:12:37 GMT
    (Photo source: WLOX)(Photo source: WLOX)
    (Photo source: WLOX)(Photo source: WLOX)

    A 16-year old student at West Harrison High School faces a misdemeanor charge after spreading a rumor about an active shooter on campus.

    More >>

    A 16-year old student at West Harrison High School faces a misdemeanor charge after spreading a rumor about an active shooter on campus.

    More >>
    •   

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • Authorities evacuate area near Austin bombing suspect's home

    Authorities evacuate area near Austin bombing suspect's home

    Wednesday, March 21 2018 1:21 PM EDT2018-03-21 17:21:42 GMT

    Mark A. Conditt, who killed himself with an explosive device, is believed to be behind a series of bombings in and near Austin, TX, that took place from March 2 to March 20. Two people lost their lives and five others suffered injuries in the incidents.

    More >>

    Mark A. Conditt, who killed himself with an explosive device, is believed to be behind a series of bombings in and near Austin, TX, that took place from March 2 to March 20. Two people lost their lives and five others suffered injuries in the incidents.

    More >>

  • 5 doctors indicted for overprescribing opioids for kickbacks

    5 doctors indicted for overprescribing opioids for kickbacks

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 6:55 PM EDT2018-03-20 22:55:29 GMT

    Drugmaker Insys paid doctors in hundreds of thousand of dollars in kickbacks if they prescribed an opioid painkiller made for cancer patients. Of the doctors indicted, only one was a cancer specialist – the others were plastic surgeons, sports medicine doctors or psychologists.

    More >>

    Drugmaker Insys paid doctors in hundreds of thousand of dollars in kickbacks if they prescribed an opioid painkiller made for cancer patients. Of the doctors indicted, only one was a cancer specialist – the others were plastic surgeons, sports medicine doctors or psychologists.

    More >>

  • Woman attacks McDonald's worker over wrong biscuit

    Woman attacks McDonald's worker over wrong biscuit

    Wednesday, March 21 2018 2:24 AM EDT2018-03-21 06:24:01 GMT
    Wednesday, March 21 2018 2:24 AM EDT2018-03-21 06:24:01 GMT
    If arrested, the customer could face charges of felony assault and physical child abuse, police say. (Source: Glendale Police Department/WISN/CNN)If arrested, the customer could face charges of felony assault and physical child abuse, police say. (Source: Glendale Police Department/WISN/CNN)

    If arrested, the customer could face charges of felony assault and physical child abuse, police say.

    More >>

    If arrested, the customer could face charges of felony assault and physical child abuse, police say.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly