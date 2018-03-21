West Harrison student arrested after social media post

A 16-year old student at West Harrison High School faces a misdemeanor charge after spreading a rumor about an active shooter on campus.

Harrison County Sheriff Troy Peterson said when the school had an electrical outage this morning, the boy posted the false report on social media.

“The student caused the public outside the school to panic, he thought it was funny to do,” Peterson said.

Peterson said he has two deputies at West Harrison at all times, so they quickly confirmed the school was secure and students were not in danger.

The 16-year old is in the custody of juvenile authorities.

