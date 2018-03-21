Military bases update community at annual meeting

The Seabee base continues to have a solid relationship with its surrounding community. (Photo source: WLOX)

The leaders gave breakdowns of the previous year while looking towards projects in the near future. A project scheduled to be constructed this year is the new Division Street gate for Keesler.

Another highlight for the base was recent national recognition.

One of the base’s recent achievement was the medical center being named the best in the Air Force. The other was an award for the best community support for a base.

"The AETC Altus Trophy, which is given to the actual local community that best supports their military unit, and this was given to the entire Gulf Coast as they support Keesler Air Force Base. And we're so appreciative of the support they provide us," said Colonel Mike Smith, Vice Commander of the 81st Training Wing.



The Hurricane Hunters also had a busy year.

"It was our 10th busiest hurricane season. We hit three storms simultaneously, from three different locations. So, that tends to put a burden on the operations and the maintenance and support structures," said Colonel Robert Stanton, Vice Commander of the 403d Wing.

The Seabee base continues to have a solid relationship with its surrounding community.

"Those relationships and partnerships, we look forward to those outside the fence lines. Whether it's a Veterans parade, whether it's a non-profit organization. We look forward to being able to help those communities," said Captain Cameron Geertsema, Commanding Officer of the 22nd Naval Construction Regimen.

The bases touted more than a billion dollars in economic impact on the Coast over the past year.

