Hancock, Whitney Bank services back online after power outage

Hancock Bank and Whitney Bank customers can once again access account information with mobile and online apps after a power outage disrupted service Wednesday morning. Bank officials said customer information was not compromised or ever in jeopardy.

Branch phone lines, email, ATMs, mobile and online banking services were impacted by the outage which lasted a couple of hours.

“There was no data breach of any kind, unfortunately it was just an inconvenience for customers wishing to access their accounts," said Paul Maxwell, VP, Senior Communications Officer. "We regret that inconvenience and have been working to bring all services back online as soon as possible.”

Hancock and Whitney joined forces in 2010, combining their banking services throughout the Gulf South region.

