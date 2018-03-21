Trio accused of robbing delivery driver, taking all the pizza - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Trio accused of robbing delivery driver, taking all the pizza

By Lindsay Knowles, Producer
GULFPORT, MS (WLOX) -

Two men and one woman are facing felony charges after robbing a pizza delivery driver in Gulfport, making off with the pizza, wings, brownies, and drinks that the driver was trying to deliver.

According to police, the trio planned out the robbery in advance. Investigators said Hennessy Kerner, 21, called the pizza place around 10 p.m. Sunday, ordering all of the food to be delivered to an apartment on Cuandet Road. 

Authorities said Connor Bradford and Austin Pennington, both 18, approached the delivery driver while the victim attempted to deliver the food. The two men reportedly pointed a handgun at the delivery person, demanding money and food.

As is common practice among delivery services, the victim was not carrying any cash. The suspects took the food from the victim and fled.

After investigating the report, Gulfport Police were able to identify the three suspects and arrest them. 

They are each facing one felony charge of armed robbery. A $100,000 bond was set for both Pennington and Bradford. A $25,000 bond was set for Kerner. All three were then taken to Harrison County Jail. 

Copyright 2018 WLOX. All rights reserved.

