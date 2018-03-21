Trio accused of robbing delivery driver, taking all the pizza

People who bank with Hancock Bank or Whitney Bank may not be able to access their account information online or through the banking apps. An outage Wednesday is affecting many of the bank's customers.More >>
She will be Mississippi's first female U.S. senator and will fill the Senate vacancy when veteran Senator Thad Cochran retires in April.More >>
Family, friends, and fans of Saints owner Tom Benson will gather Wednesday to pay their last respects.More >>
Two men and one woman are facing felony charges after robbing a pizza delivery driver in Gulfport, making off with nothing more than the pizza, wings, brownies, and drinks that the driver was trying to deliver.More >>
First responders in Gautier are being honored for their service to the city and its residents. In Tuesday night's city council meeting, the 2018 Firefighter and Police Officer of the Year were both acknowledged and presented with awards by city officials.More >>
Mark A. Conditt, who killed himself with an explosive device, is believed to be behind a series of bombings in and near Austin, TX, that took place from March 2 to March 20. Two people lost their lives and five others suffered injuries in the incidents.More >>
If arrested, the customer could face charges of felony assault and physical child abuse, police say.More >>
Drugmaker Insys paid doctors in hundreds of thousand of dollars in kickbacks if they prescribed an opioid painkiller made for cancer patients. Of the doctors indicted, only one was a cancer specialist – the others were plastic surgeons, sports medicine doctors or psychologists.
It's unclear if the school resource officer killed the shooter who injured two other students.More >>
Jason Bittner, a chiropractor in Warren County, OH, allegedly injured his infant daughter because he resented her gender, prosecutors believe.More >>
The signs of abuse were reported but the system still failed to protect 4-year-old Aniya Day-Garrett.More >>
A 12-year-old boy who was taken to the hospital after his leg was apparently sucked into the suction line of a lazy river at a North Myrtle Beach resort Monday night, and he was held underwater for about six minutes, according to witnesses. His condition is still not known.More >>
Fire officials said the woman was found in the living room on a bed covered in feces and bugs.More >>
The bulk of the snow and sleet was expected to pound New Jersey, Maryland, Delaware and parts of eastern Pennsylvania on Wednesday before heading toward Cape Cod early Thursday.More >>
Family, friends, and fans of Saints owner Tom Benson will gather Wednesday to pay their last respects.More >>
