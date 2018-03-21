Gautier awards 2018 Officer, Firefighter of the Year

Family, friends, and fans of Saints owner Tom Benson will gather Wednesday to pay their last respects.More >>
First responders in Gautier are being honored for their service to the city and its residents. In Tuesday night's city council meeting, the 2018 Firefighter and Police Officer of the Year were both acknowledged and presented with awards by city officials.More >>
Generations of Stone County residents are learning about their history and culture through an ambitious project that showcases the area’s people and places through unique murals.More >>
Brookhaven Mayor Joe Cox confirmed Tuesday that Governor Bryant will announce his selection of Hyde-Smith on Wednesday. An event will be held at the Railroad Depot in Brookhaven.More >>
The state flag flying over Ocean Springs remains a source of contention for some South Mississippi residents.More >>
A man suspected of being the serial bomber that terrorized the Austin, TX, area through the month of March detonated a device and killed himself Wednesday, police said.More >>
Drugmaker Insys paid doctors in hundreds of thousand of dollars in kickbacks if they prescribed an opioid painkiller made for cancer patients. Of the doctors indicted, only one was a cancer specialist – the others were plastic surgeons, sports medicine doctors or psychologists.
If arrested, the customer could face charges of felony assault and physical child abuse, police say.More >>
It's unclear if the school resource officer killed the shooter who injured two other students.More >>
Videos of Thursday's collapse show that the concrete, prefabricated segment of the bridge started crumbling on the same end of the span where the tower redesign occurred, two days after an engineer on the project reported cracks in the same location.More >>
Jason Bittner, a chiropractor in Warren County, OH, allegedly injured his infant daughter because he resented her gender, prosecutors believe.More >>
A New Orleans high school student was able to take her on-duty Marine boyfriend to prom in a unique way.More >>
A 12-year-old boy who was taken to the hospital after his leg was apparently sucked into the suction line of a lazy river at a North Myrtle Beach resort Monday night, and he was held underwater for about six minutes, according to witnesses. His condition is still not known.More >>
A top pastor at Highpoint Church has resigned after admitting that he committed sexual misconduct with a high school student more than 20 years ago.More >>
