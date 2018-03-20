Registered participant numbers up for Gulf Coast Marathon

Dzuiba also updated the city council on the marathon's registered participants for this year's race. (Photo source: WLOX)

Gulf Coast Marathon organizers stopped in Gulfport and presented a commemorative print to the city Tuesday.

"We're presenting the art prints to the different mayors in the different cities along the Gulf Coast," said Jonathan Dziuba, the race director for the Gulf Coast Marathon.

Dziuba also updated the city council on the marathon's registered participants for this year's race.

Registration opened two weeks ago and despite a mistake last year that left the course short, Dziuba said registration numbers are up four times from where they were at this time a year ago.

"Certainly, we had some additional press last year at the end of the race. Even though it wasn't great, it was still press and word got out," Dziuba said. "I think overall people were happy with how we handled an unfortunate mistake, and they're showing their support right now by registering for next year's race."

Also, according to Dziuba the marathon has registered 50% of the total participants from last year's race.

The Gulf Coast marathon is set for December 7-9, 2018.

Event organizers are planning to offer enhanced shuttle services for this year's marathon.

