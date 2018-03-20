Sheriff: If you've been at this gas station in last 10 days, check your credit card statement

Some people pumping gas at a station in Saucier just off Highway 49 may have gotten more than just fuel. For the second time the One Stop Robinwood gas station was hit by thieves. Harrison County Sheriff's investigators say they found card skimming devices used to steal credit card numbers. Investigators said those skimming devices were hiding inside the gas pumps.

Captain Coley Judy is investigating the crime he said was uncovered after the victims contacted their bank after seeing some erroneous charges to their account. This led Harrison County Sheriff's deputies to the gas station in Saucier, where six skimmers were found inside the pump.

"They are blue tooth technology in which they are located inside of the pump, and they are able to download information on people's credit cards through a laptop and phone," said Captain Coley Judy.

Captain Judy said the technology for these skimmers gets more and more advanced. He said the ones at this gas station were likely installed for about one week. He believes they were put in overnight while the station was closed.

"The biggest issue right now is the technology they are using, and they are kind of hard to track'em down, who's using it," said Captain Judy.

Once the skimmer is installed Captain Judy said the thieves end up stealing information from the credit cards used at the pumps they're inside.

"When the customer actually uses their credit card, it's automatically downloaded on a skimmer, and so it's transferred to a skimmer. All the suspect has to do is come by it with their phone or laptop and download the customers' information," Captain Judy explained.

If you visited the One Stop Robinwood gas station within the past 10 days authorities urge you to check your credit card statements and report any erroneous charges to the Harrison County Sheriff's Department and your bank.

Captain Judy said the last time the gas station was hit, the suspects stole thousands of dollars from victims. Investigators are still looking for the thieves in both cases.

Copyright 2018 WLOX. All rights reserved.