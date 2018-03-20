Less painful way for diabetics to monitor blood sugar

An attempt to develop a safe and effective "male pill" is making headway, according to preliminary results of a small study.More >>
An attempt to develop a safe and effective "male pill" is making headway, according to preliminary results of a small study.More >>
A new British study of nearly 300,000 people dismantles the "obesity paradox," a theory that claims being obese does not necessarily raise heart risks.More >>
A new British study of nearly 300,000 people dismantles the "obesity paradox," a theory that claims being obese does not necessarily raise heart risks.More >>
Americans are on a binge drinking binge.More >>
Americans are on a binge drinking binge.More >>
A new study of pregnant women in the Caribbean further confirms that Zika virus causes birth defects, particularly if infection occurs early in pregnancy.More >>
A new study of pregnant women in the Caribbean further confirms that Zika virus causes birth defects, particularly if infection occurs early in pregnancy.More >>
For some people, dieting is easier with emotional support.More >>
For some people, dieting is easier with emotional support.More >>
An attempt to develop a safe and effective "male pill" is making headway, according to preliminary results of a small study.More >>
An attempt to develop a safe and effective "male pill" is making headway, according to preliminary results of a small study.More >>
With spring allergy season just around the corner, it's time to start thinking about how to deal with your symptoms, experts say.More >>
With spring allergy season just around the corner, it's time to start thinking about how to deal with your symptoms, experts say.More >>
A new British study of nearly 300,000 people dismantles the "obesity paradox," a theory that claims being obese does not necessarily raise heart risks.More >>
A new British study of nearly 300,000 people dismantles the "obesity paradox," a theory that claims being obese does not necessarily raise heart risks.More >>