Officials vote on new head football coach for Biloxi High School

By Annie Johnson, Digital Producer
BILOXI, MS (WLOX) -

Biloxi Public School Board officials voted Coach Katlan French to become the next Head Football Coach at Biloxi High School. Coach French has been the Defensive Coordinator at Biloxi High School for the past 3 years. The decision was made Tuesday night at a school board meeting. Officials say there will be a press conference Wednesday at 2:30 pm in the Biloxi High School Arena.

