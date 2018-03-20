Hoverboard explodes, causes house fire in Saucier

At least 5 fires in Missisippi have been caused by hoverboards, Sullivan said. (Photo Source: Harrison Co. Fire)

Chief Sullivan says off-brand hoverboards have sparked countless fires across the country. (Photo Source: Harrison Co. Fire)

A hoverboard burst into flames while being charged and started a house fire in Saucier, officials say.

The fire was reported at about 10:40 a.m. after a neighbor heard an explosion, saw fire on the front porch of the Graham Dr. residence and ran to help. The neighbor reportedly helped put out the fire with a water hose.

The home experienced slight damage to one wall.

Harrison County Fire Chief Pat Sullivan says there have been at least five fires in the state caused by hoverboards.

He pointed out how the cheap batteries and components used to build substandard models can make the devices very flammable.

"What we're seeing primarily is that the cheaper models, the models that are not brand name are the ones we seem to be having problems with," he explained.

Sullivan says fire officials across the country have seen fires ignited by hoverboards lead to serious injuries, deaths and major damage to homes.

For safety reasons, it is recommended that hoverboards be charged outside or in areas that are away from anything that could burn if the board catches fire.

They should never be charged in bedrooms or closets around bedding, sheets and clothing. Sullivan also stressed the importance never overcharging a hoverboard.

Make sure to read instructions to determine how long a hoverboard should be safely charged.

Copyright 2018 WLOX. All rights reserved.