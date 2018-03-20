Hoverboard explodes, causes house fire in Saucier

Brookhaven Mayor Joe Cox confirmed Tuesday that Governor Bryant will announce his selection of Hyde-Smith on Wednesday. An event will be held at the Railroad Depot in Brookhaven.More >>
A hoverboard burst into flames while being charged and started a house fire in Saucier, officials say.
Demolition is officially underway on the old Moss Point Police Department building.
A witness who was in the car with Tanner at the time of the accident said he not only saw his victim before the collision but after hitting her commented that she shouldn't have been in the roadway.
Global security and technology giant Rapsican Systems is the new title sponsor for the PGA Champions Tour event at Fallen Oak.
The 15-year-old was arraigned on eight criminal charges. Because of the seriousness of the offense, prosecutors want him tried as an adult.
A New Orleans high school student was able to take her on-duty Marine boyfriend to prom in a unique way.
It's unclear if the school resource officer killed the shooter who injured two other students.
Fire officials said the woman was found in the living room on a bed covered in feces and bugs.
Animal Care & Control says the dog walked onto the playground while children were outside.
Two Slidell twins diagnosed with liver cancer are now facing two very different outcomes.
Watch as the WBRC drone flies above JSU and shows damage across campus.
The signs of abuse were reported but the system still failed to protect 4-year-old Aniya Day-Garrett.
A 12-year-old boy was taken to the hospital after his leg was apparently sucked into the suction line of a lazy river at a North Myrtle Beach resort, and he was held underwater for about 10 minutes, according to witnesses.
