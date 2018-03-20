WLOX Editorial: Glad to see sea life attractions taking shape

After years of talking and planning, the Mississippi Gulf Coast is well on its way to developing not one, but two, venues to get up-close and personal with sea life. Just opened is Ocean Adventures, part of the Institute of Marine Mammal Studies.

It's on Dolphin Lane in Gulfport, and is ready for fun and education with dolphins, sea lions, stingrays and more. Now, Roy Anderson Construction is banging away at the pilings for a major tourist attraction, the Mississippi Aquarium on Highway 90 in downtown Gulfport. It is slated for completion in the next 24 months.

We are glad to see the progress for both these projects as we connect with the Gulf, our greatest natural asset in South Mississippi.

That's our opinion, we would like to hear yours. Email your thoughts to editorials@wlox.com.

Rick Williams

WLOX-TV General Manager

