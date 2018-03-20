WLOX Editorial: Tax credits would help foster care

There are 5,000 Mississippi children in foster care in our state. The need for homes and care continues to grow. A proposal in the state legislature will give additional tax breaks to those who help, whether through becoming foster parents or those who donate to charities that serve foster kids.

The plan is to create a dollar for dollar state tax credit up to $1,000 for donations to charities that serve foster kids. Another state tax proposal would increase the credit from $2,500 to $5,000 for those who adopt foster children.

We agree with these tax credits to ease the burden on those who step up to bring these children into their homes and to those who donate dollars. We hope the state legislature will approve this plan.

That's our opinion, we would like to hear yours. Email your thoughts to editorials@wlox.com.

Rick Williams

WLOX-TV General Manager

Copyright 2018 WLOX. All rights reserved.