Demo officially underway on old Moss Point Police Department building

Mayor Mario King demolished the first section of the old police department building Tuesday (photo credit: WLOX)

Demolition is officially underway on the old Moss Point Police Department building.

Mayor Mario King took the first swing in an hydraulic excavator Tuesday.

M&D Construction is handling the demo. A representative said the company plans to salvage pieces from the building, so it will take a little longer to bring it down.

Mayor King said the city received a $62,000 grant and will use $33,000 of it to build a park in the location.

"I'm real passionate about the city. Health disparities. Education disparities. I think that we're so used to it, so it's time to leverage our talents. It's time to bring people back. It's time to really rejuvenate Moss Point," he said.

Demolition will resume Wednesday. The new police station is already open on Bienville Avenue.

Copyright 2018 WLOX. All rights reserved.