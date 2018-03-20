Rapiscan Systems coming back home to the coast

Jonathan Fleming says Rapsican Systems security techologies have been used from war zones to Super Bowls, and this week's golf tournament is no exception. (Photo Source: WLOX)

Global security and technology giant Rapiscan Systems is the new title sponsor for the PGA Champions Tour event at Fallen Oak.

Rapiscan Systems employs more than 6,000 people and is worth $1.5 billion dollars.

What kind of work does the California-based tech company do?

“We build a wide range of detection technologies, all the way from walk-through metal detectors to large x-ray scanners, radiation portal monitors and trace detection systems. We also have an operational element that does full turn-key operations,” said Jonathan Fleming, the company president.

It all began at Sunplex Industrial Park on Highway 57 in a manufacturing facility.

It hasn't ended, according to Fleming. “Still to this day we have a relationship with that facility. That facility is run by some former employees of ours and they operate it independently. They are a subcontractor and provide high grade optics." he said.

Those components are used everywhere. Fleming explained, “There's a lot of government customers, critical infrastructure protection. We do border security, we do airport security. You see a lot of our technology operated by TSA at airports as well as foreign airports.”

Fleming knows the Coast very well. “I did spend some time here, deployed here at Keesler Air Force Base with the office of special investigation. Spent time as a reserve Harrison County sheriff's deputy, met my wife here, got married here,” he recalled.

Becoming the title sponsor for the golf tournament just made sense for the company.

Enjoying success on a global scale also takes training, a lot of training. Fleming described, “We do have what's called S2 University. It's an on-line university that trains operators on how to deploy this technology, how to use this technology in different environments.”

This week’s environment is on a lush green golf course that suits Rapiscan Systems just fine.

The Rapiscan Systems Classic begins tomorrow morning and Thursday with pro-am's scheduled. Champions Tour tournament play tees off Friday morning and ends late Sunday afternoon.

