Business community networks at Jackson Co. Industrial Trade Show

Deloris Slater is working to get her tax consulting business off the ground. She set up a booth for the first time at the Jackson County Industrial Trade Show, looking to make the right connections.

"We get a chance to come out, network, meet other individuals whether it be from larger companies or whatever. They may need their own personal income taxes completed or filed," said Slater.

Building those professional relationships is why vendors like Marshall Smith continue to set up at the show year after year. His company has participated in every show since it started. In fact, he was part of the group that created the show.

"We wanted the big industry here in Pascagoula and Moss Point to know what we have available here in Pascagoula; so, they don't have to go out to Mobile, New Orleans or places like that," said Smith, President of Gulf Sales and Supply.

Organizers say the show is a chance to showcase the county's small industrial suppliers.

"It gives them an opportunity in one day to not only meet with the large industries but to meet with their competitors and see what they're up against in the community. And sometimes they end up working together. So, it works out for everyone," said Carla Voda, President of the Jackson County Chamber of Commerce.

Vendors are hoping they caught the attention of the right people at the civic center.

"We've had a lot of people come by have told us, 'oh, we've used you before.' And they remember us, and that way we can get them to use us again, we hope," said Larry Soper, a security officer for Mississippi Security Police.

It's all in hopes of landing some future business deals.

Organizers estimate around 1500 attended Tuesday's show.

