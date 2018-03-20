Hurley man sentenced for 2016 DUI death

A witness who was in the car with Tanner at the time of the accident said he not only saw his victim before the collision but after hitting her commented that she shouldn't have been in the roadway.More >>
Fresh off of being named the number one hospital in the Air Force, the Keesler Medical Center held a ribbon cutting on a huge $80 million renovation.More >>
A healthy-sized check and healthy foods go hand-in-hand at St. Martin North Elementary School in Jackson County. Tuesday, members of the US Apple Association presented a $10,000 check to the school.More >>
Brookhaven Mayor Joe Cox confirmed Tuesday that Governor Bryant will announce his selection of Hyde-Smith on Wednesday. An event will be held at the Railroad Depot in Brookhaven.More >>
A team of Mississippi firefighters have been sent to Texas to protect life and property from dangerous wildfires burning near Merkel, TX, just west of Abilene.More >>
It's unclear if the school resource officer killed the shooter who injured two other students.More >>
The 15-year-old was arraigned on eight criminal charges. Because of the seriousness of the offense, prosecutors want him tried as an adult.More >>
A New Orleans high school student was able to take her on-duty Marine boyfriend to prom in a unique way.More >>
Four explosions have rocked Texas' capital in less than three weeks; authorities say a serial bomber is likely to blame but they don't appear closer to making any arrests.More >>
ATF and FBI agents held a news conference regarding the explosion in Schertz, TX. where a package exploded on a conveyor belt.More >>
He admitted saying that people in Congress need to "get off their f---ing a----" in the call.More >>
The signs of abuse were reported but the system still failed to protect 4-year-old Aniya Day-Garrett.More >>
A 12-year-old boy was taken to the hospital after his leg was apparently sucked into the suction line of a lazy river at a North Myrtle Beach resort, and he was held underwater for about 10 minutes, according to witnesses.More >>
Mitch-Smith Chevrolet car dealership suffered significant hail damage late Monday evening.More >>
The rhino had been part of an ambitious effort to save the subspecies from extinction after decades of decimation by poachers, with the help of the two surviving females.More >>
