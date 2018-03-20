Keesler AFB Medical Center celebrates $80 million renovations

The three phases of renovation took three and a half years to complete. (Photo Source: WLOX)

Keesler Medical Center was named the number one hospital in the Air Force. (Photo Source: WLOX)

The Keesler Medical Center is celebrating a big milestone.

Fresh off of being named the number one hospital in the Air Force, the facility held a ribbon cutting on a huge $80 million renovation.

"We take care of the best patients in the world, and they should have the best facilities in the world," said Colonel Jeannine Ryder, Commander of the 81st Medical Group.

The goal behind modernizing 170,000 square feet of space in the hospital was to provide the best facilities.

According to Ryder, that encompassed 30 clinics. "We're talking new supplies, new equipment, new computers, all kinds of things," said Ryder.

One of the features of the construction was a new dental clinic with 65 exam and surgery rooms.

Dr. Buddy Brice, a pediatric dentist on the coast, was named an honorary commander of the dental clinic. He was blown away by what he saw during a tour. "The dental clinic is just over the top. It's the third largest dental clinic in the Air Force, and it's just so impressive," he said.

It's taken three and a half years for the medical center to go through three phases of renovations.

Col. Ryder said even the nicest equipment isn't what make a hospital great. "It's a great place to work, it's a great place to get your care, but it's the people. It's about the people," she said.

According to Ryder, the medical center stayed in full operation throughout the renovations.

