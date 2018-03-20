Apple Association gives $10k to promote healthy eating at St. Martin North

School officials say the money will be used to create a healthy snack pantry in the school's cafeteria and to further education lessons about the benefits of healthy eating. (Photo source: WLOX)

Tuesday, members of the US Apple Association presented a $10,000 check to St. Martin North Elementary School. (Photo source: WLOX)

A healthy-sized check and healthy foods go hand-in-hand at St. Martin North Elementary School in Jackson County. Tuesday, members of the US Apple Association presented a $10,000 check to the school.

St. Martin North beat out 274 other schools across the country that applied for the grant.

Before the check presentation, several of the younger students spoke about the virtues of healthy eating, specifically the benefits of eating apples.

During the event, the school's mascot, Buzzy, danced with the children while plenty of pictures were being snapped. After the event, of course, the children snacked on healthy fruits and vegetables.

School officials say the money will be used to create a healthy snack pantry in the school's cafeteria and to further education lessons about the benefits of healthy eating.

Copyright 2018 WLOX. All rights reserved.