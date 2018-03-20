Four golfers qualified on Monday at Diamondhead and will play in the Rapiscan Systems Classic on Friday

The PGA Tour Champions Rapiscan Systems Classic, formally the Mississippi Gulf Resort Classic..is set to tee-off Friday and will run through Sunday at Fallen Oak. On Monday Diamondhead Country Club's Pine Course was the site of a PGA Tour Champions qualifier.

John Inman of Durham, North Carolina led the field with a 6-under 66. Kevin Johnson of of Palm beach Gardens, Florida qualified with a 4-under 68.

Paul Claxton was 3-under along with 1990 Ben Hogan Gulf Coast Classic Champion Dick Mast. Those four golfers will compete in the Rapiscan Systems Classic.

Magnus Atlevi, Gibby Gilbert, Clark Dennis, John Riegger and Geoffrey Sisk also closed out the qualifier at 3-under par, but were beaten out in a playoff by Claxton and Mast.

John Elliott, the 1994 Nike Mississippi Gulf Coast Classic champion, finished with a 3-over 75. Guy Borros who turned pro in 1986 entered the club house with a 1-under 71. Skip Kendall closed out the qualifier with an even par 72.

Kevin Johnson will get a shot to vie for the Rapiscan Systems Classic title after his 4-under 68. He says trying to qualify each week is a difficult task.

"You've got a lot of tour winners in the past, "said Johnson. "They figured out they have to come out and qualify. They're doing anything they can to get out here. So, it's tough each week and fortunately we have about 40 guys who try each week. The scores are usually pretty low."

2017 Mississippi Gulf Resort Champion Miguel Angel Jimenez is back ready to defend his title in the newly named classic. A field of 78 players will be competing in the $1.6 million tournament. It will consist of 18-hole stroke play for three rounds. The field will be gunning for the $240,000 first-place check.

Wednesday's Pro-Am will have split tee times beginning at 7:00 a.m. and Thursday's Pro-Am will have the same start time.

Copyright 2018 WLOX. All Rights Reserved.