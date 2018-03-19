George County Rebels baseball team off to an 11-1 start

The George County Rebels baseball team has reeled off 11 wins in 12 games, occupying second-place in the Region 5-6A ranks with 1 win and 1 loss. Petal is the early leader, undefeated at 2 and 0 in the region standings.

Head coach Brandon Davis was a member of the 1997 George County state championship team. When he became a head coach, he guided Richton to three state titles.

Since taking over the Rebels baseball head coaching duties, Davis has George County consistently in the state title chase.

Davis said, "A lot of experience coming back from last year. Six starters returning. So, that's helped a lot."

Logan Tanner and Trevor McDonald are two of the six young men returning from 2017. Both junior standouts are clutch players.

"Just that experience being calm in that type of situation, game on the line, "said Davis. "They've been there before so they understand it. "

Tanner's experience came to the forefront last week when he lifted a solo walk off home run to propel the Rebels past Jackson Academy 5 to 4. He's also the George County ace on the mound with a 0.00 earned run average. He's also an outstanding catcher, as shown here, with an excellent throw to third base to tag out a runner on a possible steal.

Tanner said, "Think I've got pretty good velocity on the mound. I see the ball well at the plate. Got a little bit of power."

Jonathan Havard, Cameron Cotton, Cody McDoniel and Ethan Coleman have come up with timely hits for the George County Rebels.

George County has a home game against Oak Grove 7 p.m. Tuesday.

