Popps Ferry extension expected to boost chances of attracting retailers

One of Biloxi's busiest intersections will soon have two big vacant retail spaces.



When the Winn-Dixie on Pass Rd. closes, it will join the old Walmart across the street in being empty.

"We don't think that this is a reflection on the economic diversity and the economic clout of West Biloxi," said City of Biloxi spokesman Vincent Creel.

According to Creel, a consultant is looking for tenants to move into the old Walmart building. He said 25,000 vehicles drive by the stores on Pass Road Rd. everyday.

"The traffic counts are enormous here already, so we don't think it's the traffic counts. We firmly believe this is a good location," Creel said.

Creel believes the planned Popps Ferry extension will make the area even more prime for business.

"The extension of Popps Ferry all the way down to the beach front is going to change dramatically this intersection. The traffic counts are going to be higher than they are right now," Creel added.

Creel said construction for the Popps Ferry extension it's expected to start next year. It will take about one to one and a half years to complete the work.

