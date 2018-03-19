The Museum of Failure showcases the most infamous product flops

Visitors can share their own epic fails at the Failure Confessional wall. (Photo Source: Twitter/ @NSSteph)

A toothpaste brand making frozen food? Sometimes, it's best to stay in your lane. (Photo Source: The Museum of Failure)

We're all familiar with Colgate toothpaste, but who remembers Colgate's frozen beef lasagna dinners? What about Coca-Cola's diet soda/coffee hybrid, Coca-Cola BlaK?

You can find these major product flops and more at the Museum of Failure in Los Angeles, California.

As the old saying goes, if at first you don't succeed, try again. This rings especially true for the companies that create the products we use in our everyday lives.

The Museum of Failure is a collection of more than 100 of the biggest innovation fails in pop-culture history, featuring products that never quite made it past the shelves.

The items on display represent new ideas that went horribly wrong for major brands. Notable features include Crystal Pepsi, Pabst Blue Ribbon's mac & cheese, and Heinz's short-lived EZ Squirt purple and green ketchup. Visitors can even pitch in by adding their own epic fails to the "Failure Confessional" sticky-note wall.

The museum debuted in Sweden in 2017 before making its way to California for a permanent display.

Psychologist and museum founder Dr. Samuel West came up with the concept of as part of his research on corporate success and innovation.

"Honestly, I was just tired and fed up with the constant narrative of success that society loves to focus on. We're always looking for the next big thing, only striving for success, but failure is much more interesting if you ask me," said West in an interview.

Take a look below at some of the infamously iconic products the Museum of Failure has to offer.

A post shared by Museum Of Failure (@museumoffailure) on Mar 15, 2018 at 7:48am PDT

A post shared by Museum Of Failure (@museumoffailure) on Feb 6, 2018 at 10:25am PST

Copyright 2018 WLOX. All rights reserved.