Construction on Porter Ave. in Ocean Springs halted

Work on Porter Ave. in Ocean Springs will stop after officials found an unmarked natural gas line.(Photo Source: File)

The Porter Avenue construction project in Ocean Springs will be suspended for the next several weeks to avoid conflict with other services underway.

The City of Ocean Springs made the announcement it's official website after discovery of an unmarked natural gas line. According to city officials, the line will be moved by CenterPoint Energy to avoid interference with water and sewer services.

Officials state that the line absolutely must be moved before the construction project can continue. The work is expected to take 3-4 to complete.

Routine road maintenance on the will continue in the upcoming month.

The construction work on Porter Avenue is part of a $1.2 million project to new water lines, sewage, and drainage along the road. Sidewalks will also be built on the north and south sides.

Funds for the project comes from MDOT, with a 20 percent match from Ocean Springs and Jackson County.

The final completion date for construction on Porter Avenue will be announced at a later date.

Copyright 2018 WLOX. All rights reserved.