Rapiscan Systems working to protect the world - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Rapiscan Systems working to protect the world

Drones are a big part of modern security systems, Fleming says. (Photo Source: WLOX) Drones are a big part of modern security systems, Fleming says. (Photo Source: WLOX)
Jonathan Fleming says Rapsican Systems security techologies have been used from war zones to Super Bowls, and this week's golf tournament is no exception. (Photo Source: WLOX) Jonathan Fleming says Rapsican Systems security techologies have been used from war zones to Super Bowls, and this week's golf tournament is no exception. (Photo Source: WLOX)
HARRISON COUNTY, MS (WLOX) -

For company president Jonathan Fleming, the world is a dangerous place, and getting more so every day.

“In Belgium, in Paris, in Las Vegas and so the threat has definitely changed and with that, comes a necessity for technology to detect some of those threats," Fleming explained.

That technology goes well beyond metal detectors.

He said, “We have capabilities of scanning vehicles for example, to look at threats inside of vehicles or inside of vehicle trunks, or the body of the vehicle itself. We have detection systems that can look into bags that are left behind or boxes that are left behind.”

The protection doesn't end on the ground. Drones now play a major role, according to Fleming.

“We fly over an event or fly over an facility looking for traces of radioactive material. We have walk through portals that look for radioactive material. We have backpacks that people can wear through a large event," he described. 

Those events include the Olympics and Super Bowls, and so much more. “We've deployed technologies into war zones, into high threat environments, into government facility operations. We do turn-key border security and port security," said Fleming. 

The company has solid plans to protect the golf tournament. “The security is what you would expect," he said. "Walk through metal detectors, x-ray machines, some trace detection. Very quick, very efficient to be able to identify and prohibited items that someone might bring with them.”

The biggest challenge for Fleming is providing protection without being overbearing. 

“We don’t want to put a barrier between them and the event they want to attend and the good time they want to have, but at the same time keeps them safe," he noted. "Finding that balance is probably really the most difficult and dangerous element of what we do, getting that balance right every day.”  

Rapiscan Systems is worth about $1.5 billion dollars and the company employs more than 6,000 people. 

Copyright 2018 WLOX. All rights reserved.

  • NEWSMore>>

  • 2 charged in Deen, Tate murder investigation plead guilty

    2 charged in Deen, Tate murder investigation plead guilty

    Monday, March 19 2018 6:37 PM EDT2018-03-19 22:37:06 GMT

    Two suspects charged in connection to the shooting deaths of two Hattiesburg police officers in 2015 pleaded guilty to their roles in the crime Monday.

    More >>

    Two suspects charged in connection to the shooting deaths of two Hattiesburg police officers in 2015 pleaded guilty to their roles in the crime Monday.

    More >>

  • 7,100 Ingalls workers getting second bonus check this week

    7,100 Ingalls workers getting second bonus check this week

    Monday, March 19 2018 6:24 PM EDT2018-03-19 22:24:48 GMT
    Thousands of Ingalls workers will receive a second bonus check this week. (Photo source: WLOX)Thousands of Ingalls workers will receive a second bonus check this week. (Photo source: WLOX)
    Thousands of Ingalls workers will receive a second bonus check this week (photo credit: WLOX)Thousands of Ingalls workers will receive a second bonus check this week (photo credit: WLOX)

    Thousands of Ingalls Shipbuilding workers will get a lot of extra money in the paychecks this week. It's the second installment of a contract bonus from a new contract deal the company and unions reached last November.

    More >>

    Thousands of Ingalls Shipbuilding workers will get a lot of extra money in the paychecks this week. It's the second installment of a contract bonus from a new contract deal the company and unions reached last November.

    More >>

  • Mississippi's only abortion clinic sues state after governor signs nation's most restrictive abortion law

    Mississippi's only abortion clinic sues state after governor signs nation's most restrictive abortion law

    Monday, March 19 2018 6:12 PM EDT2018-03-19 22:12:43 GMT
    Bryant has said multiple times that he wants Mississippi to be the safest place in America for an unborn child.  Source: Lt. Gov. Tate ReevesBryant has said multiple times that he wants Mississippi to be the safest place in America for an unborn child.  Source: Lt. Gov. Tate Reeves

    The law goes into effect immediately and the only exceptions are if a fetus has health problems making it incompatible with life outside the womb at full term or if the mother's life or "major bodily function" is threatened by the pregnancy. Pregnancies resulting from rape or incest are not exempt from the new law. 

    More >>

    The law goes into effect immediately and the only exceptions are if a fetus has health problems making it incompatible with life outside the womb at full term or if the mother's life or "major bodily function" is threatened by the pregnancy. Pregnancies resulting from rape or incest are not exempt from the new law. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly