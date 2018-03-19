7,100 Ingalls workers getting second bonus check this week

The Pascagoula Police Department has been the target of an internet scam by a group asking for monetary donations.More >>
Two suspects charged in connection to the shooting deaths of two Hattiesburg police officers in 2015 pleaded guilty to their roles in the crime Monday.More >>
Thousands of Ingalls Shipbuilding workers will get a lot of extra money in the paychecks this week. It's the second installment of a contract bonus from a new contract deal the company and unions reached last November.More >>
The law goes into effect immediately and the only exceptions are if a fetus has health problems making it incompatible with life outside the womb at full term or if the mother's life or "major bodily function" is threatened by the pregnancy. Pregnancies resulting from rape or incest are not exempt from the new law.More >>
The Porter Avenue construction project in Ocean Springs will be suspended for the next several weeks to avoid conflict with other services underway.More >>
Police in a Phoenix suburb say one of Uber's self-driving vehicles has struck and killed a pedestrian.More >>
Robert and Irma Talamantez have both practiced Santeria for nearly three decades. They said they aren't cruel and they aren't criminals, they're just believers in a misunderstood religion.More >>
The sheriff says he isn’t sure how the boy was able to access the gun or what consequences he may face.More >>
Two Slidell twins diagnosed with liver cancer are now facing two very different outcomes.More >>
A Central mother is upset after her daughter was denied entry into Central Private School’s prom over the weekend because of the dress her daughter was wearing.More >>
Authorities say the brother of the teen charged with killing 17 people at a Florida school has been arrested for trespassing at the same school.More >>
The signs of abuse were reported but the system still failed to protect 4-year-old Aniya Day-Garrett.More >>
The East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office is investigating a 4-year-old girl found in the parking lot of a grocery store.More >>
Conway parents were arrested for unlawful neglect of a child after their baby was allegedly thrown from his car seat, according to a police report from Horry County Police. 20-year-old Juliana Biggerstaff and 22-year-old Jacob Lowman were arrested on Thursday after a complainant called police. Officers responded to a residence on Woodwinds Drive in Conway on March 14. Upon arrival, officers located a baby boy with a “visible injury to the top of his h...More >>
A South Mississippi man is in jail, accused of kidnapping a woman and holding her against her will in Perry County.More >>
