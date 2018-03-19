7,100 Ingalls workers getting second bonus check this week

Thousands of Ingalls Shipbuilding workers will get a lot of extra money in the paychecks this week. It's the second installment of a contract bonus from a new contract deal the company and unions reached last November.

The deal includes two bonus checks totaling $2,500 each. Many businesses are hoping those employees spend their extra cash with them.

"We're hoping they're large enough to spend it on cars," said Flagship Auto Owner Anthony Spiriti. "We always keep a few antiques just because I've been around antiques my whole life. So I enjoy antiques. So we keep a few of those, but our main focus is small family cars. But then we try to keep a selection of trucks and SUVs also."

Flagship Auto saw a boost when Ingalls workers were handed their first bonus checks back in December. Spiriti has been in the car business for 12 years and sees his fair share of Ingalls employees.

"They pass by here every day. So pretty regular we get Ingalls traffic, Ingalls customers," he said.

Business owners say they're hoping that extra money lands in their cash registers.

"The inexpensive cars are really hard to come by now, so we're hoping some of them will be getting two $2,500 checks for down payments," Spiriti said

The normal weekly payroll for Ingalls is $14.5 million. These bonuses more than double that, bringing the total to $32 million.

