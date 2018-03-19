OS Man sentenced to more than 13 years in prison on child porn c - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

OS Man sentenced to more than 13 years in prison on child porn charges

By Joyce Philippe, Digital Content Producer
Steven Dedual Jr. has been sentenced to more than 13 years in prison for using the internet to view child pornography.
GULFPORT, MS (WLOX) -

An Ocean Springs man has been sentenced to more than 13 years in prison for using the internet to view child pornography. 

Steven Dedual Jr., 45, also faces 10 years of supervised release after completing his prison time, as ordered by U.S. District Judge Sul Ozerden. 

From November 2015 to May 2016, Dedual reportedly used computers in Gulfport and Ocean Springs to access a file-sharing network with the intent to see minors engage in sexually explicit conduct.

Officials say the some of footage Dedual viewed involved a minor less than 12 years old. 

Dedual has been order to pay a $5,000 fine, restitution for three victims in the amount of $5,000 each, for a total of $15,000; and an additional $5,000 for a fee under the Justice for Victims of Trafficking Act. 

This verdict follows Dedual's guilty plea in November 2017. 

The case was investigated by Homeland Security Investigations and prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Andrea Jones.

