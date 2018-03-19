OS Man sentenced to more than 13 years in prison on child porn charges

Two suspects charged in connection to the shooting deaths of two Hattiesburg police officers in 2015 pleaded guilty to their roles in the crime Monday.More >>
Two suspects charged in connection to the shooting deaths of two Hattiesburg police officers in 2015 pleaded guilty to their roles in the crime Monday.More >>
Thousands of Ingalls Shipbuilding workers will get a lot of extra money in the paychecks this week. It's the second installment of a contract bonus from a new contract deal the company and unions reached last November.More >>
Thousands of Ingalls Shipbuilding workers will get a lot of extra money in the paychecks this week. It's the second installment of a contract bonus from a new contract deal the company and unions reached last November.More >>
The law goes into effect immediately and the only exceptions are if a fetus has health problems making it incompatible with life outside the womb at full term or if the mother's life or "major bodily function" is threatened by the pregnancy. Pregnancies resulting from rape or incest are not exempt from the new law.More >>
The law goes into effect immediately and the only exceptions are if a fetus has health problems making it incompatible with life outside the womb at full term or if the mother's life or "major bodily function" is threatened by the pregnancy. Pregnancies resulting from rape or incest are not exempt from the new law.More >>
The Porter Avenue construction project in Ocean Springs will be suspended for the next several weeks to avoid conflict with other services underway.More >>
The Porter Avenue construction project in Ocean Springs will be suspended for the next several weeks to avoid conflict with other services underway.More >>
Mississippi First Lady Deborah Bryant's "Read Across Mississippi" tour read to students in Moss Point on Monday.More >>
Mississippi First Lady Deborah Bryant's "Read Across Mississippi" tour read to students in Moss Point on Monday.More >>
Police in a Phoenix suburb say one of Uber's self-driving vehicles has struck and killed a pedestrian.More >>
Police in a Phoenix suburb say one of Uber's self-driving vehicles has struck and killed a pedestrian.More >>
The sheriff says he isn’t sure how the boy was able to access the gun or what consequences he may face.More >>
The sheriff says he isn’t sure how the boy was able to access the gun or what consequences he may face.More >>
A 3-year-old girl whose babysitter is charged with abusing her so severely, she was "brain dead" has passed away, according to her family and the Butler County Sheriff's Office.More >>
A 3-year-old girl whose babysitter is charged with abusing her so severely, she was "brain dead" has passed away, according to her family and the Butler County Sheriff's Office.More >>
Two Slidell twins diagnosed with liver cancer are now facing two very different outcomes.More >>
Two Slidell twins diagnosed with liver cancer are now facing two very different outcomes.More >>
The signs of abuse were reported but the system still failed to protect 4-year-old Aniya Day-Garrett.More >>
The signs of abuse were reported but the system still failed to protect 4-year-old Aniya Day-Garrett.More >>
We are learning more about Tom Benson's last will and testament, a document that appears to make it clear he wanted his third wife Gayle to have full control of his billion-dollar-plus sports empire.More >>
We are learning more about Tom Benson's last will and testament, a document that appears to make it clear he wanted his third wife Gayle to have full control of his billion-dollar-plus sports empire.More >>
Facebook’s shares tumbled on news that data firm Cambridge Analytica, which had ties to Donald Trump's presidential campaign, reportedly accessed information from about 50 million Facebook users.More >>
Facebook’s shares tumbled on news that data firm Cambridge Analytica, which had ties to Donald Trump's presidential campaign, reportedly accessed information from about 50 million Facebook users.More >>
The law goes into effect immediately and the only exceptions are if a fetus has health problems making it incompatible with life outside the womb at full term or if the mother's life or "major bodily function" is threatened by the pregnancy. Pregnancies resulting from rape or incest are not exempt from the new law.More >>
The law goes into effect immediately and the only exceptions are if a fetus has health problems making it incompatible with life outside the womb at full term or if the mother's life or "major bodily function" is threatened by the pregnancy. Pregnancies resulting from rape or incest are not exempt from the new law.More >>
Ricardo Mata was arrested Friday evening.More >>
Ricardo Mata was arrested Friday evening.More >>
A Central mother is upset after her daughter was denied entry into Central Private School’s prom over the weekend because of the dress her daughter was wearing.More >>
A Central mother is upset after her daughter was denied entry into Central Private School’s prom over the weekend because of the dress her daughter was wearing.More >>