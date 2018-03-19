First Lady Deborah Bryant visits Moss Point schools

All it took was cracking open a book and singing a little jingle to capture the attention of Pre-K students at Kreole Primary. The school was one of the stops on Mississippi First Lady Deborah Bryant's "Read Across Mississippi" tour.

Each visit was only about 30 minutes, but Bryant said she believes it will have a lasting impact. She started the campaign with the goal of reading at a school in every county of the state to spark students' interest in reading.

"Back when Phil first became governor, and we realized what a problem we have with literacy in the state, with children not being able to read at a third grade level by the time they got to the third grade, it just broke my heart," she said.

She also uses the tour as a chance to talk about how her husband Governor Phil Bryant has dyslexia.

"I have so many parents that come to me and say how much that meant to them and their kids, to know that he's dyslexic too, and he's governor," Bryant said.

Moss Point city leaders also joined in on this push for literacy.

"They get to see us in a different light, and they start appreciating reading, and we can be very influential to them as role models and get them to read," said Mayor Mario King.

The tour ended with a special unveiling of the Rejuvenation Station. The area will include exercise equipment and games, but it will also be home to a literacy program, an initiative led by Mayor Mario King's wife, Natasha.

Bryant said she plans to be back on the coast in a few weeks to read to students in Bay St. Louis.

