Gulfport Police search for clues to Sunday night shooting; Gunman still at-large

Gulfport Police are searching for the person who shot a man in the neck and leg late Sunday night. It happened just after 11pm in the 2000 block of 30th Street.

Officers were called to the area after residents heard gunshots. When they arrived, they found the 20-year-old victim, who was then sent to Memorial Hospital. The wounds he suffered weren't life-threatening and he was treated and released.

Investigators say the shooting actually happened in a parking lot near where the victim was found. When they canvased the area, they found a large amount of what appeared to be marijuana scattered in the parking lot.

The investigation revealed that a man approached the victim and began shooting at him before fleeing the area. Right now, he's still at-large and no arrests have been made in the case.

If anyone has information that could help investigators, you're asked to call the Gulfport Police Department at (228) 868-5959. You can also contact Crime Stoppers at www.mscoastcrimestoppers.com or by telephone at (877) 787-5898.

