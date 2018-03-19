Gulfport Police search for clues to Sunday night shooting; Gunma - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Gulfport Police search for clues to Sunday night shooting; Gunman still at-large

(Source: File) (Source: File)
GULFPORT, MS (WLOX) -

Gulfport Police are searching for the person who shot a man in the neck and leg late Sunday night. It happened just after 11pm in the 2000 block of 30th Street.

Officers were called to the area after residents heard gunshots. When they arrived, they found the 20-year-old victim, who was then sent to Memorial Hospital. The wounds he suffered weren't life-threatening and he was treated and released. 

Investigators say the shooting actually happened in a parking lot near where the victim was found. When they canvased the area, they found a large amount of what appeared to be marijuana scattered in the parking lot.

The investigation revealed that a man approached the victim and began shooting at him before fleeing the area. Right now, he's still at-large and no arrests have been made in the case. 

If anyone has information that could help investigators, you're asked to call the Gulfport Police Department at (228) 868-5959. You can also contact Crime Stoppers at www.mscoastcrimestoppers.com or by telephone at (877) 787-5898.

Copyright 2018 WLOX. All rights reserved. 

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • Woman struck and killed by self-driving Uber vehicle

    Woman struck and killed by self-driving Uber vehicle

    Monday, March 19 2018 1:25 PM EDT2018-03-19 17:25:57 GMT
    Monday, March 19 2018 4:01 PM EDT2018-03-19 20:01:38 GMT
    Police in a Phoenix suburb say one of Uber's self-driving vehicles has struck and killed a pedestrian. (Source: KNXV/CNN)Police in a Phoenix suburb say one of Uber's self-driving vehicles has struck and killed a pedestrian. (Source: KNXV/CNN)

    Police in a Phoenix suburb say one of Uber's self-driving vehicles has struck and killed a pedestrian.

    More >>

    Police in a Phoenix suburb say one of Uber's self-driving vehicles has struck and killed a pedestrian.

    More >>

  • Serial bomber uses a tripwire in fourth attack in Austin

    Serial bomber uses a tripwire in fourth attack in Austin

    Sunday, March 18 2018 11:25 PM EDT2018-03-19 03:25:04 GMT
    Monday, March 19 2018 4:01 PM EDT2018-03-19 20:01:02 GMT
    (Nick Wagner/Austin American-Statesman via AP). FBI agents work the scene of an explosion in Austin, Texas, Sunday, March 18, 2018. At least a few people were injured in another explosion in Texas' capital late Sunday, after three package bombs detonat...(Nick Wagner/Austin American-Statesman via AP). FBI agents work the scene of an explosion in Austin, Texas, Sunday, March 18, 2018. At least a few people were injured in another explosion in Texas' capital late Sunday, after three package bombs detonat...

    Officials reported that an explosion in southwest Austin injured two men in their 20s who were hospitalized with injuries that didn't appear to be life-threatening.

    More >>

    Officials reported that an explosion in southwest Austin injured two men in their 20s who were hospitalized with injuries that didn't appear to be life-threatening.

    More >>

  • Bridge collapse: Seconds separated those who lived and died

    Bridge collapse: Seconds separated those who lived and died

    Sunday, March 18 2018 11:35 PM EDT2018-03-19 03:35:02 GMT
    Monday, March 19 2018 3:29 PM EDT2018-03-19 19:29:06 GMT
    (AP Photo/Jennifer Kay). Six crosses are placed at a makeshift memorial on the Florida International University campus in Miami on Saturday, March 17, 2018, near the scene of a pedestrian bridge collapse that killed at least six people on March 15.(AP Photo/Jennifer Kay). Six crosses are placed at a makeshift memorial on the Florida International University campus in Miami on Saturday, March 17, 2018, near the scene of a pedestrian bridge collapse that killed at least six people on March 15.

    A matter of seconds between those who would live and those who would die as Florida pedestrian bridge topples down highway bustling with passing vehicles.

    More >>

    A matter of seconds between those who would live and those who would die as Florida pedestrian bridge topples down highway bustling with passing vehicles.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly