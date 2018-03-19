After 3 arrests for domestic violence in a month, he's now charg - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

After 3 arrests for domestic violence in a month, he's now charged with kidnapping

Hubert Fulton, Jr. (Photo source: Harrison County Sheriff's Dept.) Hubert Fulton, Jr. (Photo source: Harrison County Sheriff's Dept.)
HARRISON COUNTY, MS (WLOX) -

A Bay St. Louis man is charged with felony kidnapping after deputies tracked him down on I-10 Saturday.

Harrison County Sheriff Troy Peterson said Hubert Fulton, Jr, 36, forced his girlfriend into his car by pushing her and pulling her hair. A friend witnessed the assault and called for help. 

The victim was then able to text her friend saying Fulton had stopped for gas. The friend gave that information to the deputies who quickly caught up with the vehicle on I-10. 

Fulton is being held at the Harrison County Adult Detention Center in lieu of a $200,000 bond. Records from the jail show Fulton was arrested twice last month for domestic violence and simple assault. 

Copyright 2018 WLOX. All rights reserved. 

