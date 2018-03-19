One man hit in late night shooting in Gulfport

An investigation is now underway after gunfire rocked a Gulfport neighborhood Sunday night.More >>
The WLOX First Alert Weather Team says that South Mississippi's severe weather threat is lowering on Monday.More >>
When the sky gets cloudy, Damien McDonald's stress level goes through the roof. He says a rainy day means his neighborhood in the Orange Grove area will definitely flood.More >>
Twenty-six years ago, Skyla Luckey nearly died when she was hit by a car while she was riding her bike. Back on the Coast, she has since healed and is now carrying a big message of hope.More >>
While many competitors were busy packing up the stables, there were still a few events to complete at the 20th annual Gulf Coast Winter Classics.More >>
A matter of seconds between those who would live and those who would die as Florida pedestrian bridge topples down highway bustling with passing vehicles.More >>
Authorities say a missing Pennsylvania teenager and a 45-year-old man who frequently signed her out of school without her parents' permission have been located in Mexico, and the man has been arrested.More >>
The school district superintendent says the students were reprimanded for breaking school rules in regard to leaving class.More >>
The signs of abuse were reported but the system still failed to protect 4-year-old Aniya Day-Garrett.More >>
A 3-year-old girl whose babysitter is charged with abusing her so severely, she was "brain dead" has passed away, according to her family and the Butler County Sheriff's Office.More >>
Multiple people have been transported to ETMC in Tyler after a car crashed into a tree in Jackson Heights. According to the Jackson Heights VFD, the wreck happened in the 17000 block of FM 2767 Sunday afternoon.More >>
Just before a female student had an aggressive encounter with a coyote and one bit a 5-year-old, a student took video of a coyote stalking behind a family on campus.More >>
A Memphis baby is safe and sound after her abduction sparked an Amber Alert and a frantic search. Thanks to a good Samaritan, a tip led the police to baby Zoe Jordan after 12 hours.More >>
The fire at 9th and Soncy is under control. Fire crews will remain on scene to put out hot spots.More >>
