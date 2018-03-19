One man hit in late night shooting in Gulfport - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

One man hit in late night shooting in Gulfport

By Cassie Archebelle, Executive Producer
Connect
(Source: File) (Source: File)
GULFPORT, MS (WLOX) -

An investigation is now underway after gunfire rocked a Gulfport neighborhood Sunday night.

According to a tweet from the Gulfport Police Department, it happened near the intersection of 20th Avenue and 30th Street. One man was shot.

No other details have been released on this investigation. We'll update this story as more information is released.

Copyright 2018 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly