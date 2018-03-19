One man hit in late night shooting in Gulfport

An investigation is now underway after gunfire rocked a Gulfport neighborhood Sunday night.

According to a tweet from the Gulfport Police Department, it happened near the intersection of 20th Avenue and 30th Street. One man was shot.

Officers are on scene of a shooting in the area of 20th Ave and 30th St. One male shot. Details are limited at this time as we are beginning to investigate. — Gulfport Police Dept (@GulfportPolice) March 19, 2018

No other details have been released on this investigation. We'll update this story as more information is released.

