Lowering severe weather threat for Monday

By WLOX First Alert Weather Team
By Wesley Williams, Meteorologist
SOUTH MISSISSIPPI (WLOX) -

The WLOX First Alert Weather Team says that South Mississippi's severe weather threat is lowering on Monday.

The approaching Texas storm complex we were tracking overnight appeared to fall apart as it crossed the Mississippi River. But, it is possible for storms to re-fire today.

Our severe weather threat is very low, but not zero. If any severe weather occurs, the main threats will be straight-line damaging wind and hail the size of a quarter or larger.

A cold front finally passes tonight, drying things up and cooling temperatures down.

Expect a low rain chance on Monday. A very low to no rain chance on Tuesday. And no rain chance at all for Wednesday, Thursday,and Friday.

Even the weekend looks fairly rain-free.

What are the latest rain chances for your location? See the latest daily and hourly forecast for your location right now by simply opening your WLOX Weather App or by checking our Weather Page.

