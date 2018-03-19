Lowering severe weather threat for Monday

It is possible for storms to re-fire today. Our severe weather threat is very low, but not zero.

For Monday, expect continued warm weather with isolated showers and thunderstorms possible.

The WLOX First Alert Weather Team says that South Mississippi's severe weather threat is lowering on Monday.

From the looks of South MS's Monday severe weather set-up, it appears the threat has lowered down to "Marginal" or very low.



Some stay rain-free all day. Some will see rain. Only a few will see lightning. And only a few / nobody will see severe, damaging, weather. #MSwx @WLOX pic.twitter.com/CJpY4aNlsG — Wesley Williams (@WesWilliamsII) March 19, 2018

The approaching Texas storm complex we were tracking overnight appeared to fall apart as it crossed the Mississippi River. But, it is possible for storms to re-fire today.

Our severe weather threat is very low, but not zero. If any severe weather occurs, the main threats will be straight-line damaging wind and hail the size of a quarter or larger.

A cold front finally passes tonight, drying things up and cooling temperatures down.

Expect a low rain chance on Monday. A very low to no rain chance on Tuesday. And no rain chance at all for Wednesday, Thursday,and Friday.

Even the weekend looks fairly rain-free.

