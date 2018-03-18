Severe weather risk for early Monday morning

A severe weather risk has developed for early Monday morning across South Mississippi as storms that developed in Texas move across Louisiana, and into South Mississippi.

The timing for our possibility of severe weather will be from around 2 AM through 6 AM with the storms moving from west to east.

Strong and severe storms will bring the possibility of damaging winds, hail, and even an isolated tornado.

We will also run the risk of seeing isolated flooding as some spots are still recovering from seeing over two inches of rainfall on Sunday afternoon. Heavy rainfall that can occur in the stronger storms could worsen the issue.

For tonight, make sure you have a way to receive severe weather alerts, and ways that can wake you up so you can take action since this will be occurring at a time when most will be asleep.

If you live in a mobile home or a structure that is not sturdy, make sure you keep track of the weather and have a plan in place to go somewhere else if you need to.

During the commute on Monday morning, there will likely still be wet roads with the possibility for some low lying areas to have standing water. Be sure to use caution and remember to never drive through flooded areas.

