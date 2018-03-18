Severe weather risk for early Monday morning

A severe weather risk has developed for early Monday morning across South Mississippi as storms that developed in Texas move across Louisiana, and into South Mississippi. The timing for our possibility of severe weather will be from around 2 AM through 6 AM with the storms moving from west to east. Strong and severe storms will bring the possibility of damaging winds, hail, and even an isolated tornado. We will also run the risk of seeing isolated flooding as some spots are s...More >>
The WLOX First Alert Weather team is monitoring the potential for a few strong to severe thunderstorms Sunday afternoon.More >>
On average, South Mississippi's final frost of the season happens in late March or early April. And the forecast shows a warming trend beginning on Thursday and continuing into the weekend.More >>
After a beautiful stretch of weather, changes are on the way with the approach of a cold front on Sunday.More >>
This weekend, there will be a potential for severe damaging weather like tornadoes and straight-line damaging winds in South Mississippi.More >>
