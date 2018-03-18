Biloxi woman hopes near death experience will help others

Skyla Luckey bears a tattoo to memorialize the day she nearly died in a car accident. (Photo Source; WLOX)

Skyla Luckey has lived up to her name. She considers herself Biloxi's Miracle Child.

Twenty-six years ago, she nearly died when she was hit by a car while she was riding her bike. Back on the Coast, she has since healed and is now carrying a big message of hope.

She is blissfully unaware about what happened on March 15, 1992.

"I don’t remember the day I was hit by the car,” she said. “Thank God. Because that was pretty traumatic.”

She relies on others to fill in the details, like David Covacevich, who saw the aftermath. “I heard, errrk! And I said, ‘Oh, man. That’s not good’,” he said. “So, I looked back down. And ran over here. And the car was stopped. People were running around. And she was on the ground. Her bicycle thrown over that way.”

On that day, Luckey was hit by a speeding car while she was riding her bike at the corner of Iberville Drive and Bilmarsan Drive.

“Doctors compared my brain to Jello,” she said. “They said that if I were able to live that I was going to be nothing but a vegetable. They were basically telling my parents that they needed to pull the plug on me.”

At the time, there were no stop signs at the intersection. Immediately, relatives demanded action from the Biloxi City Council.

The testimonies, which fill the documentary that the journalist and filmmaker made about her experience, are still hard to take.

“I cry every time I hear my aunt’s testimony," she said.

Luckey, who bears the memory of that day as a tattoo, said that testimony motivates her to this day.

“That sticks in my head like you wouldn’t believe,” she said. “It pushed me to go and do those things. Just to prove that, ‘Ha, you were wrong’.”

Her injuries forced her to find her inner strength.

“I never got impatient,” she said. “Because I always said to myself this too shall pass. I’m going to learn how to walk again. I’m going to go back to school. And that’s what I want people to take away from this.”

Luckey's documentary, “Finding Life After Nearly Dying,” will have its premiere showing at 7 p.m. May 19 at the Mary C. O’Keefe Cultural Center in Ocean Springs.

There will be a $10 admission charge.

