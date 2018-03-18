Home suffers major damage after Harrison County house fire

While many competitors were busy packing up the stables, there were still a few events to complete at the 20th annual Gulf Coast Winter Classics.More >>
A severe weather risk has developed for early Monday morning across South Mississippi as storms that developed in Texas move across Louisiana, and into South Mississippi. The timing for our possibility of severe weather will be from around 2 AM through 6 AM with the storms moving from west to east. Strong and severe storms will bring the possibility of damaging winds, hail, and even an isolated tornado. We will also run the risk of seeing isolated flooding as some spots are s...More >>
The PGA Tour Champions are coming to South Mississippi for the Rapiscan Systems Classic. Here to talk about the tournament and its huge economic impact, Tournament Director Stephen Schoettmer.More >>
This week Gautier City leaders are heading to Washington, DC to lobby for their city. Mayor Phil Torjusen joins us with details on just what they hope to achieve.More >>
There is work happening at the future Mississippi Aquarium site in Gulfport. Here to talk about the progress, Mississippi Aquarium President and CEO David Kimmel.More >>
The signs of abuse were reported but the system still failed to protect 4-year-old Aniya Day-Garrett.More >>
The Austin Police Department said they are responding to an explosion that happened in the 4800 block of Dawn Song Dr.More >>
A performer fell from the rope onto the stage. It was not part of the show.More >>
Crews are battling a fire near 9th Avenue and Helium Road.More >>
Conway parents were arrested for unlawful neglect of a child after their baby was allegedly thrown from his car seat, according to a police report from Horry County Police. 20-year-old Juliana Biggerstaff and 22-year-old Jacob Lowman were arrested on Thursday after a complainant called police. Officers responded to a residence on Woodwinds Drive in Conway on March 14. Upon arrival, officers located a baby boy with a “visible injury to the top of his h...More >>
