Home suffers major damage after Harrison County house fire

By Joyce Philippe, Digital Content Producer
Firefighters in Harrison County braved heavy rains to put out a fire at a home on Vic Faye Rd. on Sunday afternoon. 

According to Harrison County Fire Chief Pat Sullivan, the homeowner was inside and started to see smoke, went to another room and saw the fire.

At that point, the owner ran to the neighbor's home to call 911. 

Officials say the fire started on one side of the house, danced into the attic and began moving across. Fire units from the Harrison County Fire Service, Diamondhead and Pass Christian fire departments, along with units from West Harrison, Lizana, Cuevas and CRTC responded to battle the flames.

While the home experienced severe damage, no one was injured by the fire. 

Sullivan stated that this was the second fire of the day in Harrison County. 

The first fire was quickly put out with minor damage to the home. Both fires were declared accidental and caused by electrical problems.

