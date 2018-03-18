Heavy rain leads to multiple accidents

On Sunday afternoon, traffic was severely delayed on Highway 49 north of Highway 67 after an 18-wheeler's trailer slid into the median.

Mississippi Highway Patrol says there were no injuries, but one lane of northbound traffic was shut down while crews worked to clear the scene.

Law enforcement also responded to a vehicle that ran off the side of the interstate and into the woods. The incident took place between Canal Rd. and County Farm Rd. on I-10 in Harrison County.

Also on I-10 near exit 57, there was accident involving a car that ended up inside the back of a covered trailer. Police say a gray Hyundai Elantra crashed through the trailer that was being pulled by a motor home.

No word on any injuries at this time.

