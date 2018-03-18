Flooding in parts of Gulfport due to heavy rain

Parts of Gulfport are experiencing flooding due to heavy rain.

Many viewers have called in concerned about bodies of water flooding over and causing damage to their homes.

Meteorologist Andrew Wilson says that radar has estimated a maximum rainfall of 2.5 inches or more in some areas.

Tune in to WLOX News Now at 10 p.m. for more updates on today's weather and how the rainfall has affected residents on the Coast.

Heavy rain continues to fall in spots and is accumulating quickly. This is leading to isolated flooding in some areas. Remember to not try to drive through flooded areas! #mswx pic.twitter.com/Dt3HX1Y5TV — Andrew Blake Wilson (@AndrewWilsonWX) March 18, 2018

