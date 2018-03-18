Flooding in parts of Gulfport due to heavy rain - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Flooding in parts of Gulfport due to heavy rain

By Joyce Philippe, Digital Content Producer
(Photo Source: WLOX) (Photo Source: WLOX)

Parts of Gulfport are experiencing flooding due to heavy rain. 

Many viewers have called in concerned about bodies of water flooding over and causing damage to their homes. 

Meteorologist Andrew Wilson says that radar has estimated a maximum rainfall of 2.5 inches or more in some areas. 

Tune in to WLOX News Now at 10 p.m. for more updates on today's weather and how the rainfall has affected residents on the Coast. 

