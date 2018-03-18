Car runs into back of trailer on I-10 - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Car runs into back of trailer on I-10

By Joyce Philippe, Digital Content Producer
Connect
(Photo Source: MHP) (Photo Source: MHP)
(Photo Source: MHP) (Photo Source: MHP)

Officials on I-10 are working to clear an accident involving a car that ending up inside the back of a covered trailer. 

The accident took place near Exit 57. Police say a gray Hyundai Entrant crashed through the trailer that was being pulled by a motor home. 

No injuries have been reported. 

Copyright 2018 WLOX. All rights reserved. 

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • Family forced off flight after toddler throws fit

    Family forced off flight after toddler throws fit

    Sunday, March 18 2018 1:05 AM EDT2018-03-18 05:05:50 GMT
    Sunday, March 18 2018 1:05 AM EDT2018-03-18 05:05:50 GMT
    Southwest Airlines says that after the family was removed following a conversation that “escalated,” they were booked on the next flight to their destination. (Source: Alexis Armstrong/WGN/CNN)Southwest Airlines says that after the family was removed following a conversation that “escalated,” they were booked on the next flight to their destination. (Source: Alexis Armstrong/WGN/CNN)

    Southwest Airlines says that after the family was removed following a conversation that “escalated,” they were booked on the next flight to their destination.

    More >>

    Southwest Airlines says that after the family was removed following a conversation that “escalated,” they were booked on the next flight to their destination.

    More >>

  • Coyote bites 5-year-old, stalks family

    Coyote bites 5-year-old, stalks family

    Sunday, March 18 2018 5:12 AM EDT2018-03-18 09:12:57 GMT
    Sunday, March 18 2018 5:12 AM EDT2018-03-18 09:12:57 GMT
    Just before a female student had an aggressive encounter with a coyote and one bit a 5-year-old, a student took video of a coyote stalking behind a family on campus. (Source: Aldrich Carles/KCAL/KCBS/CNN)Just before a female student had an aggressive encounter with a coyote and one bit a 5-year-old, a student took video of a coyote stalking behind a family on campus. (Source: Aldrich Carles/KCAL/KCBS/CNN)

    Just before a female student had an aggressive encounter with a coyote and one bit a 5-year-old, a student took video of a coyote stalking behind a family on campus.

    More >>

    Just before a female student had an aggressive encounter with a coyote and one bit a 5-year-old, a student took video of a coyote stalking behind a family on campus.

    More >>

  • Benson's will: Gayle Benson named sole beneficiary, heirs and descendants cut out of inheritance

    Benson's will: Gayle Benson named sole beneficiary, heirs and descendants cut out of inheritance

    Saints and Pelicans owner Tom Benson and his wife, Gayle. (FOX 8)Saints and Pelicans owner Tom Benson and his wife, Gayle. (FOX 8)

    We are learning more about Tom Benson's last will and testament, a document that appears to make it clear he wanted his third wife Gayle to have full control of his billion-dollar-plus sports empire. 

    More >>

    We are learning more about Tom Benson's last will and testament, a document that appears to make it clear he wanted his third wife Gayle to have full control of his billion-dollar-plus sports empire. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly