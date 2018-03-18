Gulfport Concerned Citizens to host parenting meeting

The Gulfport Concerned Citizens Coalition is preparing to provide some extra support for parents.

Teens at Rivers of Living Waters church in Gulfport know how important parents are.

"We wouldn't have all the things that we have now, all the phones, computers, all the food, lights on, water, we wouldn't have this without them. So basically we need them to be sufficient," said Jamarion Jackson.

They also recognize that good parenting skills can be vital.

"Some children don't know how to handle themselves, so they need their parents. And at the same time, some children aren't progressing because of their parents, and what they go through with their parents," said Nadiya Jones.

There's a group that wants to make sure parents have those key skills. The Concerned Citizens Coalition, along with councilwoman Ella Holmes-Hines, is hosting a parents meeting on Monday.

"It is so important that we as parents bond together as a group, that we help mentor young parents, as well as we allow the older parents to continue to mentor us," said Holmes-Hines.

A number of community members will present at the meeting, offering advice and guidance from personal experience in hopes of sparking a frank and honest dialogue.

Church leaders are also getting involved.

"We want to give them those skills, that knowledge on how to raise their children, that they won't be getting shot up, and put in jail that go with children that have no structure," said Apostle B. R. Jackson.

The group is aiming to get the root of the problem.

"There are so many young people that are getting into trouble, and therefore, the group that's responsible for parents is the parents, and therefore the parents are going to need the support to get through these tough times," said Holmes-Hines.

Monday's meeting will start at 6 p.m. at the Isiah Fredericks Community Center.

