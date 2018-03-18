Sci-fi & fantasy fans pack coliseum for Coast Con 2018

The 41st annual Coast Con wrapped up Sunday on the Mississippi Gulf Coast.

Die-hard fans packed the convention center for the three-day event. For them, it's not just a convention, it's a way of life.

"We help people find out about a new fandom and how to enjoy it with us," said Anthony Westmullen, or Captain Q of the Airship Dimensa.

He and his crew travel to fan conventions, finding new friends along the way.

"We teach people how to make the costumes, we share our favorite bands, we share our favorite games, we share our favorite authors," he said.

"It's a really great way to connect with your fellow fans," said Karen Lewis, head of social media for Coast Con. "We want to bring fans together in a fun space where they can geek out about they like."

Lewis said the event is organized by fans.

"Everyone is staff here is a volunteer. We do this as a labor of love," she said.

You've got to love it to put countless hours in preparation for a three-day event. Costumes are a fascinating aspect of the gathering, as some ticket holders spend the entire year creating the perfect outfit.

"I'm a pirate captain so my ship does a lot of privateering and we have a lot of different adventures.," Captain Q said. "I get to be the guy that says whatever's in your imagination, I can make it work."

"You take something like Batman. You have sort of the Dark Knight Batman, but you also have the Adam West Batman. So it's fun to see which one really stands out to different people," he added.

You can already get tickets to next year's Coast Con. The dates are March 8-10, 2019. Click HERE to register.

