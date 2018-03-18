Strong to severe storms possible Sunday

The WLOX First Alert Weather team is monitoring the potential for strong to severe thunderstorms Sunday afternoon. A complex of thunderstorms over central Louisiana Sunday morning is expected to keep tracking east towards central and southern Mississippi.

Watching storms organizing in Louisiana. These may make a run for south MS this afternoon. A few may be strong to severe with isolated damaging wind gusts and hail. #mswx @WLOX pic.twitter.com/OwJmUJTGpe — Eric Jeansonne WLOX (@Weatheric) March 18, 2018

When and where?

Estimated: 11 AM – 5 PM

There is a chance for rain and thunderstorms for all six southern counties: Pearl River, George, Stone, Hancock, Harrison, and Jackson. Because these storms are expected to approach from the west, rain chances will start sooner and end sooner for Pearl River, Stone, and Hancock counties. Rain chances will start later and end later in George, Harrison, and Jackson – all within the estimated time frame of 11 AM – 5 PM.

The threat for severe weather will be greatest across central and northern Mississippi where the Storm Prediction Center has outlined that region in a slight risk. The rest of south Mississippi is under a marginal risk for severe storms. While the potential is lower over the southernmost point of the State, it is not zero.

SPC keeps slight risk for severe storms across central and northern MS. Marginal risk for 6 southern MS counties. Isolated danging wind gusts will be the main risk Sunday afternoon. #mswx @WLOX pic.twitter.com/EvIichzGNH — Eric Jeansonne WLOX (@Weatheric) March 18, 2018

How bad?

Widespread severe weather is not expected. However, isolated damaging wind gusts are possible along with hail. While most of the ingredients are not in place for tornadoes, we cannot completely rule out a low tornado risk.

Eric Jeansonne

WLOX Meteorologist