Man arrested for breaking into Sharkheads

A man is facing felony charges after breaking into a popular souvenir shop in Biloxi earlier this month.

Fred Eugene Hoops Jr. of Bay St. Louis is accused of breaking into Sharkheads on Beach Boulevard on March 2. Police say he was taken into custody around 3:30 a.m. Sunday.

Hoops is charged with felony commercial burglary. Authorities say he did not take anything from the business.

He was taken to Harrison County Jail, where a $25,000 bond was set.

Anyone with information about this burglary is asked to contact Biloxi Police at 228-392-0641.

