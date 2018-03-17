54th annual Waveland Civic Association St. Patrick's Day Parade rolls

It was a wave of green in the city of Waveland Saturday. The Waveland Civic Association's 54th annual St. Patrick's Day Parade saw hundreds of participants young and old pack the roadside along Central Avenue.

There were locals who attended the parade like Debbie Brown.

"I like all the floats, and all the parade food, and the beads for the little kids," said Brown.

And others like Roger Peterson are visiting from a bit farther away.

"We come down here and camp for three months," Peterson said. "This is our fifth year."

Peterson, a Wisconsin native, says he looks forward to events like this in South Mississippi.

"Never seen anything like it," he said.

It's a parade just like any other in South Mississippi, except for one thing. Along with beads, they also throw the traditional cabbages and assorted vegetables.

Grand Marshal David Hilbert was just excited to see such a great turnout.

"Oh man it's a great time," said Hilbert. "The Waveland Civic Association has been doing this for 54 years. It's a beautiful day, got great crowds. Happy St. Patrick's Day."

The Colleen for this year's parade was Kaylee Hinkel.

Copyright 2018 WLOX. All rights reserved.