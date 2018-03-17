Shuckers to host William Carey in exhibition game for second straight year

The Biloxi Shuckers and William Carey Crusaders baseball team will meet in an exhibition game on Tuesday, April 3, at MGM Park, the teams announced Friday. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 pm.

"We really enjoyed partnering with William Carey University last season, so we didn't hesitate to reach out to them again when the Brewers were interested in having the Shuckers play an exhibition game prior to Opening Day this year," said Shuckers General Manager Hunter Reed. "The Crusaders have an excellent baseball program and it will be a great way to start the Shuckers season while continuing to show our support."

All tickets for the game will be $7 for general admission seating, with the net proceeds going to William Carey for continued tornado relief efforts and support of the Tradition Campus. Tickets may be purchased in advance at http://www.biloxishuckers.com, or through Ticketmaster. Tickets will be available at the Shuckers Box Office at the northeast corner of MGM Park from 10 am to 5 pm, Monday through Friday.

William Carey, coached by Bobby Halford, is 18-6 this season. In his 33rd season as head coach, Halford has led the Crusaders to 16 Gulf Coast Athletic Conference championships, six NAIA District 30 championships and participated in 19 NAIA Regional Tournaments. He has been named GCAC Coach of the Year eight times, and was honored as the NAIA Coach of the Year in 2017, leading the Crusaders to a 45-20 record and a berth in the Avista-NAIA World Series. Under Halford's leadership, the Crusaders have won 30 or more games in each of the past five seasons.

The Shuckers played an exhibition game against William Carey University in 2017 as a fundraiser for relief after the campus was impacted by a tornado in January of 2017. Biloxi hosted the Milwaukee Brewers for an exhibition game prior to the 2016 season, and also took on Jackson State University before their 2016 campaign started.

All players will use wood bats, and the contest will last at least seven innings. The game serves as a final tune-up for the Shuckers before opening the 2018 season on Thursday, April 5 in Montgomery. The Shuckers will open their fourth season at MGM Park on Wednesday, April 11 at 6:35 pm against the Mississippi Braves.