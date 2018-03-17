10th annual Unity Fest sees big turnout

The rain held off for most of the afternoon to make way for a big turnout at a unity rally in west Gulfport on Saturday.

Hundreds came out for the Unity Festival to enjoy some good food and fun.

Around 50 vendors set up, selling everything from food to homemade goods and sweets.

The festival also featured live performances and a parade.

Organizers say the festival grows every year.

"There's so much publicity about the bad, and so our mission was to create an environment for people to come together and fellowship," said Cassandra Walton, President and Founder of Unity Fest. "It's a family friendly event. We have all kind of vendors, so it’s all about bringing people together in unity."

This was the 10th year for this event.

